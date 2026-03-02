(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSAW personnel conduct ITT drill debriefing [Image 3 of 3]

    NSAW personnel conduct ITT drill debriefing

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Phillip Smarz 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    U.S. Navy personnel with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) participate in an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill debriefing at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. The session focused on evaluating performance and identifying lessons learned following a training exercise.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9550213
    VIRIN: 260227-N-WR880-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    NSAW personnel coordinate during ITT exercise
    Training team monitors ITT drill at Washington Navy Yard
    NSAW personnel conduct ITT drill debriefing

    TAGS

    Washington Navy Yard
    USN
    Readiness
    NSAW
    integrated training team (ITT)
    Training

