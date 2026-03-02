U.S. Navy personnel with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) participate in an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill debriefing at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. The session focused on evaluating performance and identifying lessons learned following a training exercise.
(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9550213
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-WR880-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSAW personnel conduct ITT drill debriefing [Image 3 of 3], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.