NSAW personnel conduct ITT drill debriefing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy personnel with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) participate in an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill debriefing at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. The session focused on evaluating performance and identifying lessons learned following a training exercise.

(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)