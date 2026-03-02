U.S. Navy personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) observe an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. The training team provides real-time feedback and evaluation during simulated emergencies to maintain base security standards.
(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9550211
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-WR880-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training team monitors ITT drill at Washington Navy Yard [Image 3 of 3], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.