    Training team monitors ITT drill at Washington Navy Yard [Image 2 of 3]

    Training team monitors ITT drill at Washington Navy Yard

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Phillip Smarz 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    U.S. Navy personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) observe an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. The training team provides real-time feedback and evaluation during simulated emergencies to maintain base security standards.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9550211
    VIRIN: 260227-N-WR880-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training team monitors ITT drill at Washington Navy Yard [Image 3 of 3], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSAW personnel coordinate during ITT exercise
    Training team monitors ITT drill at Washington Navy Yard
    NSAW personnel conduct ITT drill debriefing

