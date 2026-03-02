Training team monitors ITT drill at Washington Navy Yard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) observe an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. The training team provides real-time feedback and evaluation during simulated emergencies to maintain base security standards.

(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)