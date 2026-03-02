(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSAW personnel coordinate during ITT exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSAW personnel coordinate during ITT exercise

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Phillip Smarz 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    U.S. Navy Master-At-Arms First Class Dimitri Kaponis, right, with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW), coordinates with a base police officer during an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. The drill simulated an emergency response to enhance tactical proficiency.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9550209
    VIRIN: 260227-N-WR880-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSAW personnel coordinate during ITT exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSAW personnel coordinate during ITT exercise
    Training team monitors ITT drill at Washington Navy Yard
    NSAW personnel conduct ITT drill debriefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington Navy Yard
    USN
    Readiness
    NSAW
    integrated training team (ITT)
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery