NSAW personnel coordinate during ITT exercise

U.S. Navy Master-At-Arms First Class Dimitri Kaponis, right, with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW), coordinates with a base police officer during an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. The drill simulated an emergency response to enhance tactical proficiency.

(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)