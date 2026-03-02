U.S. Navy Master-At-Arms First Class Dimitri Kaponis, right, with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW), coordinates with a base police officer during an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. The drill simulated an emergency response to enhance tactical proficiency.
(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9550209
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-WR880-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSAW personnel coordinate during ITT exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.