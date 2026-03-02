PBY AND P8

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250822-N-IJ992-1009 A PBY Catalina and two P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 sit on the apron aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)