    PBY AND P8 [Image 1 of 3]

    PBY AND P8

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    250822-N-IJ992-1002 A PBY Catalina and a P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 sit on the apron aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 06:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PBY AND P8 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

