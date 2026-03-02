Date Taken: 08.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.05.2026 06:13 Photo ID: 9550199 VIRIN: 250822-N-IJ992-1004 Resolution: 3223x2149 Size: 2.09 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, PBY AND P8 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.