PBY AND P8

250822-N-IJ992-1004 A PBY Catalina and a P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 sit on the apron aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)
