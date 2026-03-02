U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, lowers a Bridge Erection Boat into the water near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Validating maintenance readiness close to its home installation helped Champion Brigade remain ready for maneuver. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 02:32
|Photo ID:
|9550141
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-UJ317-1972
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|797.7 KB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Kelly Svarstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.