Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, man a Bridge Erection Boat as it enters the water near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Validating maintenance readiness close to its home installation helped Champion Brigade remain ready for maneuver. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)