(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, validate the maintenance of a Bridge Erection Boat near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Validating maintenance readiness close to its home installation helped Champion Brigade remain ready for maneuver. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 02:32
    Photo ID: 9550134
    VIRIN: 260225-A-UJ317-1281
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1013.98 KB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Kelly Svarstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness
    Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness
    Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness
    Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness
    Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness
    Validating Champion Brigade's Bridging Boat Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    ChampionBrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery