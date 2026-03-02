Sergeant Osorio is presented the Army Commendation Medal from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sergeant Osorio was recognized with the Army Commendation Medal, presented by First Sergeant Smith of HHB, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade for her outstanding dedication and service on February 27th 2026 at Osan Airbase. Her professionalism and commitment reflect the high standards of the unit and the teamwork that drives mission success. Congratulations on this well-earned recognition.