    Sergeant Osorio is presented the Army Commendation Medal from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade [Image 2 of 3]

    Sergeant Osorio is presented the Army Commendation Medal from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Sang Woo Choi 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sergeant Osorio was recognized with the Army Commendation Medal, presented by First Sergeant Smith of HHB, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade for her outstanding dedication and service on February 27th 2026 at Osan Airbase. Her professionalism and commitment reflect the high standards of the unit and the teamwork that drives mission success. Congratulations on this well-earned recognition.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 02:03
    35th ADA
    South Korea

