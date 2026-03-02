Sergeant Osorio was recognized with the Army Commendation Medal, presented by First Sergeant Smith of HHB, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade for her outstanding dedication and service on February 27th 2026 at Osan Airbase. Her professionalism and commitment reflect the high standards of the unit and the teamwork that drives mission success. Congratulations on this well-earned recognition.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9550124
|VIRIN:
|991231-A-VB604-2744
|Resolution:
|3251x2167
|Size:
|809.45 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeant Osorio is presented the Army Commendation Medal from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Sang Woo Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.