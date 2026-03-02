SKDB Kids Event Onboard NAF Atsugi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan (February 28, 2026) - Children participate in a kids activity event hosted by the South Kanto Defense Bureau held onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)