    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SKDB Kids Event Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 7]

    SKDB Kids Event Onboard NAF Atsugi

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan (February 28, 2026) - Children from Ayase, Yamato, and NAF Atsugi participate in a kids activity event hosted by the South Kanto Defense Bureau held onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 01:57
    Photo ID: 9550119
    VIRIN: 260228-N-OG286-1004
    Resolution: 5716x3811
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SKDB Kids Event Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAF Atsugi
    Children Activities
    SKDB

