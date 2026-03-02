SKDB Hosts Kids Event Onboard NAF Atsugi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan (February 28, 2026) - Kitsukawa Yoshihiko (left), mayor of Ayase, sits alongside Koyata Tsutomu (second to left), mayor of Yamato, Sukisaki Yukihiro (second to right), director general of the South Kanto Defense Bureau (SKDB), and Capt. Nicholas Leclerc (right), commanding officer of NAF Atsugi, during a kids activity event hosted by the SKDB held onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)