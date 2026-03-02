(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Blaz Provost Marshal’s office conduct pistol range [Image 5 of 6]

    Camp Blaz Provost Marshal’s office conduct pistol range

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Silvaalmanar, military police officer, Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, conducts a pistol qualification course of fire while being coached by Sgt. Disiree Flolo, training non-commissioned officer, PMO, MCB Camp Blaz, on Mason Range, MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, March 3, 2026. Camp Blaz’s PMO conducted multiple pistol qualification courses of fire to maintain lethality and readiness among the force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 00:34
    Photo ID: 9550003
    VIRIN: 260303-M-YQ372-1390
    Resolution: 2400x1601
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz Provost Marshal’s office conduct pistol range [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PMO
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Law Enforcement
    USMC
    Pistol
    Qualification

