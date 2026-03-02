Camp Blaz Provost Marshal’s office conduct pistol range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Silvaalmanar, military police officer, Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, conducts a pistol qualification course of fire while being coached by Sgt. Disiree Flolo, training non-commissioned officer, PMO, MCB Camp Blaz, on Mason Range, MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, March 3, 2026. Camp Blaz’s PMO conducted multiple pistol qualification courses of fire to maintain lethality and readiness among the force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)