Camp Blaz Provost Marshal’s office conduct pistol range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Silvaalmanar, military police officer, Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, conducts a pistol qualification course of fire while being coached by Sgt. Disiree Flolo, training non-commissioned officer, PMO, MCB Camp Blaz, on Mason Range, MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, March 3, 2026. Camp Blaz’s PMO conducted multiple pistol qualification courses of fire to maintain lethality and readiness among the force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 00:34
|Photo ID:
|9550003
|VIRIN:
|260303-M-YQ372-1390
|Resolution:
|2400x1601
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
