Camp Blaz Provost Marshal’s office conduct pistol range

Lance Estrellato, a police officer with Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, conducts a pistol qualification course of fire while being coached by Cpl. Braiden Grissom, data systems administrator, Headquarters Company, MCB Camp Blaz, on Mason Range, MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, March 3, 2026. Camp Blaz’s PMO conducted multiple pistol qualification courses of fire to maintain lethality and readiness among the force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)