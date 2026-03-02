Camp Blaz Provost Marshal’s office conduct pistol range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tasia Grossman, military police officer, Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, conducts a pistol qualification course of fire on Mason Range, MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, March 3, 2026. Camp Blaz’s PMO conducted multiple pistol qualification courses of fire to maintain lethality and readiness among the force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)