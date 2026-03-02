SATTAHIP, Thailand (March 2, 2026) - A Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician searches for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a surface and IED scenario training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 22:04
|Photo ID:
|9549845
|VIRIN:
|260302-Z-NN671-1204
|Resolution:
|6459x4306
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD teams conduct surface and IED scenarios [Image 9 of 9], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.