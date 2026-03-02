U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD teams conduct surface and IED scenarios

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SATTAHIP, Thailand (March 2, 2026) - A Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician searches for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a surface and IED scenario training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)