U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD teams conduct surface and IED scenarios

SATTAHIP, Thailand (March 2, 2026) - U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct surface and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) scenario training, locating and disposing of IEDs as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)