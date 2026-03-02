(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD teams conduct surface and IED scenarios [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD teams conduct surface and IED scenarios

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SATTAHIP, Thailand (March 2, 2026) - A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 participates in a surface and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) scenario training, locating and disposing of IEDs as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD teams conduct surface and IED scenarios [Image 9 of 9], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Thai Navy
    IED
    EOD
    U.S. Navy
    Cobra Gold 2026

