U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2026) - A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile

Unit (EODMU) 5, helocasts from a UH-60M Black Hawk assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. and allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)