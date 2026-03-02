(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2026) - Two U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawks assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct helocast operations with the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy as part of Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military
    exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 21:42
    Photo ID: 9549823
    VIRIN: 260223-Z-NN671-1346
    Resolution: 6540x4360
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk [Image 6 of 6], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk
    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk
    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk
    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk
    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk
    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Thai Navy
    helocasting
    EOD
    U.S. Navy
    Cobra Gold 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery