U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2026) - Two U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawks assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct helocast operations with the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy as part of Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military

exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)