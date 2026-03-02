U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy EOD helocast from U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 return from a helocast operation during Cobra Gold in Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. and allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)