U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Joanne Estournes, 349th Medical Squadron critical care nurse, speaks to a Kittitian woman at a community health fair at K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. During the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, Estournes served as the diabetes education lead dedicating her efforts to helping individuals better understand how to prevent and manage the disease. (U.S. Air Force by Andrea Jenkins)
LAMAT 2026 Team Expands Diabetes Education Across Saint Kitts and Nevis
