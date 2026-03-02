(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LAMAT 2026 Team Expands Diabetes Education Across Saint Kitts and Nevis

    LAMAT 2026 Team Expands Diabetes Education Across Saint Kitts and Nevis

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Joanne Estournes, 349th Medical Squadron critical care nurse, speaks to a Kittitian woman at a community health fair at K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. During the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, Estournes served as the diabetes education lead dedicating her efforts to helping individuals better understand how to prevent and manage the disease. (U.S. Air Force by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT 2026 Team Expands Diabetes Education Across Saint Kitts and Nevis, by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAMAT 2026 Team Expands Diabetes Education Across Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 Team Expands Diabetes Education Across Saint Kitts and Nevis

    LAMAT 2026 Team Expands Diabetes Education Across Saint Kitts and Nevis

