LAMAT 2026 Team Expands Diabetes Education Across Saint Kitts and Nevis

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Joanne Estournes, 349th Medical Squadron critical care nurse and Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 diabetes education lead, speaks to a Kittitian woman at a community health fair at K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. During LAMAT, Estournes teamed up with the Federation’s Ministry of Health and Air Force dietitian and nutrition specialists to educate individuals on diabetes and ways to prevent and manage the disease. (U.S. Air Force by Andrea Jenkins)