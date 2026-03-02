LAMAT 2026 Team Expands Diabetes Education Across Saint Kitts and Nevis

Photo By Andrea Jenkins | U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Joanne Estournes, 349th Medical Squadron critical care nurse, speaks to a Kittitian woman at a community health fair at K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. During the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, Estournes served as the diabetes education lead dedicating her efforts to helping individuals better understand how to prevent and manage the disease. (U.S. Air Force by Andrea Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

In St. Kitts and Nevis, where chronic diseases like diabetes continue to affect families across generations, prevention and education are as critical as treatment.

During the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Joanne Estournes, 349th Medical Squadron critical care nurse and the team’s diabetes education lead, has dedicated her efforts to helping individuals better understand how to prevent and manage the disease.

Her approach to combating diabetes is simple: meet people where they are, understand what is on their tables and empower them with realistic, sustainable changes.

As LAMAT 2026 continues, Estournes’ mission remains clear: not temporary treatment, but lasting knowledge.

“A lot of what we’ve focused on is education about hypertension and diabetes — what to look for, the signs and symptoms, and when to go see a doctor,” Estournes said. “And a lot of it comes back to diet and lifestyle.”

Before leading education sessions across the Federation, Estournes partnered with Air Force dietitians and nutrition specialists from the Federation’s Ministry of Health to better understand what residents actually have access to when making food choices. Together, they visited grocery stores, local farms and markets to examine the types of produce, proteins and staple foods available to families.

“We started by going out into the community and looking at the grocery stores to see what was available,” Estournes said. “They don’t get shipments every day like we do in the States, so we wanted to understand what foods people can realistically access and afford.”

Those visits also helped shape how the team delivered its message.

“Understanding the culture and how people eat here helps us talk with them in a way that makes sense,” Estournes said. “It’s about moderation and balance, not telling people they can’t enjoy the foods they grew up with.”

The effort has reached residents of all ages. Education sessions have taken place in hospitals, clinics, community health centers and schools, with conversations ranging from early prevention for children to long-term management for older adults.

“We’ve spoken with everyone from pediatric patients to people in their seventies and eighties,” Estournes said. “Many already know the basics. Sometimes they just need to hear the message again and reinforce what they already understand about living a healthy lifestyle.”

Supporting the outreach was Sherri Ann Weaver, a nutrition officer with the St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health, who helped guide the team through local farm markets and supermarkets before community engagements.

“Diabetes is one of our major medical challenges,” Weaver said. “It’s not just people in their fifties, sixties and seventies anymore. We’re seeing younger people dealing with it as well.”

For Weaver, ensuring visiting medical professionals understood local food availability was essential to making the education practical and culturally relevant.

“Before we went anywhere to share messages, we went to look at the local foods people actually have access to,” Weaver said. “Once the team understood what people commonly eat and what is available, it became much easier to communicate with the community.”

Weaver said collaboration between the visiting medical team and local health professionals helps reinforce the message for residents across the Federation.

“Working alongside the U.S. Air Force team has been amazing,” Weaver said. “We’re able to share knowledge with each other while delivering the same message to the public, and that collaboration helps strengthen the education people are receiving.”

She added that having outside voices echo the same guidance can make a meaningful difference.

“Sometimes we say the same things here, but it helps when someone else comes in and shares that message too,” Weaver said. “It becomes one sound, one message for the same condition, no matter where you go.”

The joint effort is designed to strengthen ongoing public health education already taking place across the two-island nation.

“At every visit, we make sure people know they can follow up at the health center closest to them,” Weaver said. “The support continues through our local health system.”

Throughout the mission, Estournes said collaboration with Ministry of Health professionals and fellow Air Force medical specialists has reinforced the importance of culturally informed care.

“Understanding the culture here has been one of the most valuable things I’ll take back,” Estournes said. “People are very proud of their traditions and food, and they should still enjoy life. Our goal is simply to help them make healthier choices and maintain balance.”

Through classroom visits, clinic conversations and even grocery store aisles, the team’s message has remained consistent: prevention starts with everyday choices.

As LAMAT 2026 continues across St. Kitts and Nevis, Estournes hopes these conversations translate into lasting habits.

“We’re not here to tell people exactly what they can and can’t eat,” Estournes said. “We’re here to help them understand the choices they have and how small changes can make a big difference.”

Through education, partnership and shared knowledge, the effort aims to leave behind something more enduring than medical services: the confidence and understanding needed to combat diabetes on the islands.