Date Taken: 02.27.2026 Date Posted: 03.04.2026 15:46 Photo ID: 9549194 VIRIN: 260227-D-DO208-1003 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.98 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, WBAMC Nurse Professional Day Reinforces Commitment to Excellence [Image 2 of 2], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.