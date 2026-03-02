(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WBAMC Nurse Professional Day Reinforces Commitment to Excellence [Image 1 of 2]

    WBAMC Nurse Professional Day Reinforces Commitment to Excellence

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    A William Beaumont Army Medical Center nurse reads a domestic violence scenario to nurse participants as part of a break-out session for WBAMC’s Nurse Professional Day held at the hospital on Feb. 27. The scenario was built to help nurses exercise and understand forensics for better patient care.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 15:46
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC Nurse Professional Day Reinforces Commitment to Excellence [Image 2 of 2], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

