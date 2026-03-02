Photo By Amabilia Payen | A William Beaumont Army Medical Center nurse reads a domestic violence scenario to...... read more read more Photo By Amabilia Payen | A William Beaumont Army Medical Center nurse reads a domestic violence scenario to nurse participants as part of a break-out session for WBAMC’s Nurse Professional Day held at the hospital on Feb. 27. The scenario was built to help nurses exercise and understand forensics for better patient care. see less | View Image Page

WBAMC Nurse Professional Day Reinforces Commitment to Excellence

Fort Bliss, TEXAS – In a dedicated effort to ensure the highest standards of patient care, nurses from across William Beaumont Army Medical Center paused their daily clinical duties to gather for the third annual Nurse Professional Day on Tuesday, February 27, immersing themselves in a full day of advanced learning, collaboration, and skill refinement.



The event provided a crucial opportunity for the nursing staff to stay current with the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare, earn required Continuing Education units (CEs), and share best practices to ultimately benefit the soldiers, families, and retirees they serve.



"We would like patients to know that we are here today... to make sure that we are keeping up to date with the most important information and latest nursing practices to be able to best take care of them," said Molly Ramirez, a trauma nurse educator for the WBAMC trauma department. "Behind the scenes there's a lot going on in nursing and... we always want to make sure that we are giving you guys the best care and staying up to date on the latest and greatest."



The day was packed with expert-led lectures on a diverse range of critical topics, including "Implicit Bias in Healthcare," "A Trauma-Informed Approach to Domestic Violence," and "Understanding Palliative, Hospice, and Comfort Care."



For attendees, the conference was a chance to broaden their expertise beyond their specific departments.

"This is a super beneficial day to be able to see different topics that you don't necessarily see in our sections," said Capt. Paige Dendtler, an ICU nurse. "Getting to see, for example, the forensic side, is not something I get to see every day at work... This training can help create a more holistic care for each patient, lets you expand your scope and your abilities, and also find more resources."



Following the morning lectures, the nurses participated in hands-on breakout sessions, including a "Forensics Escape Room," and practical training in traumatic wound care and complex nursing case studies, allowing them to apply new knowledge in a practical setting.



The event concluded with closing remarks from the hospital commander, Col. Wendy L. Gray, who emphasized the indispensable role nurses play in military medicine and patient well-being.



"Your impact cannot always be measured in metrics. It is measured in trust and dignity preserved, in anxiety reduced, in families comforted," said Col. Gray. "I hope you carry two things with you. First, pride. Pride in the extraordinary difference you make every single day... and second, purpose. Knowing that caring for the whole patient is not just a slogan for today, but a standard that you uphold effortlessly... You are essential to the mission, and we couldn't do what we do without you."