    Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 mass casualty scenario [Image 6 of 6]

    Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 mass casualty scenario

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron depart the scene of a simulated mass casualty in an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Exercise Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. By simulating high-end threats, the exercise challenges participants to refine their skills and adapt to dynamic scenarios, reinforcing their ability to sustain operations under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

