Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 mass casualty scenario

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron examines a simulated casualty during Exercise Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Participants are challenged to think critically and creatively, showcasing their ability to adapt and innovate in the face of dynamic operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)