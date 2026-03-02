A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron examines a simulated casualty during Exercise Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Participants are challenged to think critically and creatively, showcasing their ability to adapt and innovate in the face of dynamic operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9549153
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-KQ087-1181
|Resolution:
|5395x3590
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 mass casualty scenario [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.