U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron guide simulated casualties to an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Exercise Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. The exercise challenges Airmen to sustain operations in contested environments, showcasing the agility and resilience required to dominate modern battlefields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9549155
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-KQ087-1201
|Resolution:
|5785x3849
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 mass casualty scenario [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.