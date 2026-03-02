Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 mass casualty scenario

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron guide simulated casualties to an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Exercise Red Flag-Rescue 26-1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. The exercise challenges Airmen to sustain operations in contested environments, showcasing the agility and resilience required to dominate modern battlefields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)