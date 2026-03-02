(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND [Image 3 of 3]

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Kelly Burkhalter 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck (left), PAE LP & CBRND and Ms. Nicole Kilgore, CPE CBRND learn about CBRN Sensor Integrated on Robotics Platform (CSIRP), a part of the “avoid being hit” portion of formation based layered protection, during a visit to CPE CBRND.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9548922
    VIRIN: 260226-A-BD489-1002
    Resolution: 5209x3473
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Burkhalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

