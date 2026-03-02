Photo By Kelly Burkhalter | Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck (left), PAE LP & CBRND and Ms. Nicole Kilgore, CPE...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Burkhalter | Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck (left), PAE LP & CBRND and Ms. Nicole Kilgore, CPE CBRND learn about CBRN Sensor Integrated on Robotics Platform (CSIRP), a part of the “avoid being hit” portion of formation based layered protection, during a visit to CPE CBRND. see less | View Image Page

Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND

On Feb. 3, Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and the portfolio acquisition executive for layered protection and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (PAE LP & CBRND) visited the Capability Program Executive for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND) at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Edgewood, Maryland to learn more about how the organization supports warfighters by delivering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense capabilities.



Beck discussed CPE CBRND’s portfolio with subject matter experts and had the opportunity to touch, see, and ask questions about the capabilities. Beck and his staff walked through the formation based layered protection (FBLP) operational objectives: avoid being seen, avoid being understood, avoid being hit, and survive if hit. A collection of capabilities was highlighted at each stage as an example of how the CPE CBRND mission aligns to and supports warfighters through this continuum.



PAE LP & CBRND’s mission is to procure, expeditiously field, sustain, and modernize the layered protection capabilities and CBRNsystems for joint warfighters. Beck emphasized the importance of “leading by the chin,” or proactively addressing warfighters’ challenges and threats, and the PAE's commitment to managing operational risk and balancing impacts to the industrial base. He also encouraged CPE CBRND staff to speak up and communicate about their technology and solutions to support the warfighter.



This was Beck’s first visit to CPE CBRND as the new PAE. The PAE role was recently established by the Army in fall 2025 as a part of a larger Army acquisition reform initiative. Beck is one of six PAEs; the PAEs lead portfolios for Fires, Agile Sustainment and Ammunition, Maneuver Air, Maneuver Ground, and Counter Command and Control.