(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Kelly Burkhalter 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    1st Lt. Justin Hanna, U.S. Air Force CBRN Systems Branch, demonstrates the Colorimetric Indicator (CIND) for Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck and CSM Jorge Arzabala, PAE LP & CBRND as a part of the “avoid being hit” portion of formation based layered protection during a visit to CPE CBRND.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9548921
    VIRIN: 260226-A-BD489-1000
    Resolution: 5077x3384
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Burkhalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND
    Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND
    Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery