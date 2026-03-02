Portfolio Acquisition Executive makes inaugural visit to CPE CBRND

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Justin Hanna, U.S. Air Force CBRN Systems Branch, demonstrates the Colorimetric Indicator (CIND) for Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck and CSM Jorge Arzabala, PAE LP & CBRND as a part of the “avoid being hit” portion of formation based layered protection during a visit to CPE CBRND.