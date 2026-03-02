(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with "Day in the Life" Simulation [Image 1 of 2]

    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with &quot;Day in the Life&quot; Simulation

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Debra Thompson 

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital staff participate in a "Day in the Life" simulation to test operational readiness ahead of the hospital's opening on April 7th.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:21
    Photo ID: 9548918
    VIRIN: 260303-D-UH097-6020
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    This work, General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with "Day in the Life" Simulation [Image 2 of 2], by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS

    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with "Day in the Life" Simulation

