Date Taken: 03.03.2026 Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:21 Photo ID: 9548916 VIRIN: 260303-D-UH097-9029 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.44 MB Location: US

Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with "Day in the Life" Simulation [Image 2 of 2], by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.