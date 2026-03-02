General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with "Day in the Life" Simulation Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — General Leonard Wood Community Hospital marked a milestone March 3 by conducting a "Day in the Life" simulation. The large-scale exercise tested new policies, procedures, and workflows to ensure a seamless and safe patient experience from day one.

During the event, staff members walked through a variety of patient scenarios, from initial check-in and transfers between clinics to the final discharge process. The primary objective was to analyze the efficiency of patient flow and identify any potential issues before the facility opens to the public.

"This simulation was less about medical procedure and more about process. It was a chance to test patient flow and find potential failure points in a live, controlled setting,” Army Col. Angela Diebal-Lee, hospital director. "Catching problems prior to the first patient day is crucial to ensuring a smooth transition for both patients and staff.”

The new hospital is the first military treatment facility built since the Defense Health Agency (DHA) assumed responsibility for all military hospitals. To reflect its mission to serve all branches of the armed forces, the hospital will be renamed the General Leonard Wood Community Hospital, dropping "Army" from its title.

Observers and participants from the first simulation are using their findings to refine communication protocols and departmental handoffs. A second "Day in the Life" event is scheduled for later in March to address and re-test any vulnerabilities identified.

"This exercise means we are one step closer to providing quality care in our new location," Diebal-Lee added.

The new hospital's emergency department and inpatient wards will officially open on April 7, with all clinics becoming fully operational on April 13.