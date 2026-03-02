(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with "Day in the Life" Simulation

    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with &quot;Day in the Life&quot; Simulation

    Photo By Debra Thompson | General Leonard Wood Community Hospital staff participate in a "Day in the Life"...... read more read more

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Story by Debra Thompson 

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with "Day in the Life" Simulation
    FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — General Leonard Wood Community Hospital marked a milestone March 3 by conducting a "Day in the Life" simulation. The large-scale exercise tested new policies, procedures, and workflows to ensure a seamless and safe patient experience from day one.
    During the event, staff members walked through a variety of patient scenarios, from initial check-in and transfers between clinics to the final discharge process. The primary objective was to analyze the efficiency of patient flow and identify any potential issues before the facility opens to the public.
    "This simulation was less about medical procedure and more about process. It was a chance to test patient flow and find potential failure points in a live, controlled setting,” Army Col. Angela Diebal-Lee, hospital director. "Catching problems prior to the first patient day is crucial to ensuring a smooth transition for both patients and staff.”
    The new hospital is the first military treatment facility built since the Defense Health Agency (DHA) assumed responsibility for all military hospitals. To reflect its mission to serve all branches of the armed forces, the hospital will be renamed the General Leonard Wood Community Hospital, dropping "Army" from its title.
    Observers and participants from the first simulation are using their findings to refine communication protocols and departmental handoffs. A second "Day in the Life" event is scheduled for later in March to address and re-test any vulnerabilities identified.
    "This exercise means we are one step closer to providing quality care in our new location," Diebal-Lee added.
    The new hospital's emergency department and inpatient wards will officially open on April 7, with all clinics becoming fully operational on April 13.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:21
    Story ID: 559367
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 49
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with "Day in the Life" Simulation, by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with &quot;Day in the Life&quot; Simulation
    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Prepares for April Opening with &quot;Day in the Life&quot; Simulation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dha
    glwach
    glwachdefensehealthagency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version