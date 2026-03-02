Sgt. 1st Class Marcelina Hansen, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) senior drill sergeant, helps Soldiers-in-training take inventory of the U.S. Army items they were issued Feb. 24 during reception at Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 12:42
|Photo ID:
|9548841
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-FH875-7862
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|846.64 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Leonard Wood reception battalion — transforming civilians to Soldiers
