Fort Leonard Wood reception battalion — transforming civilians to Soldiers

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — From haircuts and combat boots to medical wellness and paychecks — the Soldiers and civilians serving at the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence’s [43rd Adjutant General Battalion (Reception)](https://home.army.mil/wood/units-tenants/43ag) welcomes 25,000 to 30,000 of the U.S. Army’s newest recruits each year.



“The 43rd Adjutant General Bn. provides world-class in-processing and a professional first impression for all arriving initial entry training and prior service Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Kurtis Van Allen, 43rd Adjutant General Bn. commander.



“Being the first impression of Fort Leonard Wood (as well as the Army) allows us to directly contribute to the strength of the nation by ensuring that every volunteer starts their warrior’s journey with the dignity, discipline and support they deserve.



“There is a profound sense of purpose in witnessing the exact moment a civilian transitions into a Soldier-in-training, knowing that our professionalism sets the tone for their entire military identity. We take great pride in the fact that our precision in these first few days provides the peace of mind they need to focus on the rigors of initial entry training,” he said.



From the moment a bus opens its doors at Grant Hall, Soldiers-in-training are learning the Army way.



In the dark of night Feb. 24, Sgt. 1st Class Marcelina Hansen, Adjutant General Bn. senior drill sergeant, stepped onto a bus loaded with future warfighters, gave them directions and guided them into their first formation at Fort Leonard Wood.



“The first impression is often the most lasting impression and will reinforce future instructions.We are instilling professionalism and discipline from the moment they step off the bus and walk them through step-by-step instructions and directions through in-processing,” Hansen said. “Processing is conducted in a manner that makes a good impression, demonstrating to the Soldier the efficiency of the Army and the careful attention given to each Soldier’s welfare.”



Their first night included a short introduction, in-processing paperwork, a chance to get rid of unauthorized items, phone calls home and the opportunity to enjoy a light snack.



“Each trainee receives a snack kit in accordance with the Soldier Fueling Initiative Menu — Reception Snack Appendix,” Hansen said.



After receiving their Army Physical Fitness Uniforms and visiting the amnesty booths, trainees walk to the barracks, where they live for the next four to six days while preparing to join their individual training units.



A few things Soldiers-in-training will do during their time at reception include: receiving their military ID cards; being fitted for uniforms and boots; completing personnel records; getting an eye and dental check, hearing test and immunizations; visit the initial pay section; purchase items from the Exchange; and the males will visit the battalion’s barber shop for haircuts.



“By centralizing medical, administrative and logistical processing, the battalion ensures that every trainee is day one ready before reaching their training unit. This vital transition period establishes the initial standard for military discipline and the Army Values, creating the psychological foundation for the warrior’s journey,” Van Allen said. “Ultimately, the battalion’s efficiency allows training units to focus their full resources on training, directly ensuring the successful delivery of disciplined Soldiers to the operational force.”



In addition to reception operations, he said the battalion is also responsible for conducting separation actions, rehabilitating and reconditioning trainees to return to training and transitioning Soldiers to follow-on training in support of MSCoE and U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command missions.



“I am immensely proud to be part of this team because we welcome the brave men and women who have raised their right hands to serve in the United States Army,” Van Allen said.



Hansen agreed and said she feels grateful to have the opportunity to “reassure them that this decision will change their lives for the better.”



“We’re welcoming trainees to the Army — individuals coming from all areas of the world under different circumstances,” Hansen said. “I am proud of the imprint that I get to leave with these trainees.”



To view more photos from MSCoE’s reception battalion, visit [Fort Leonard Wood’s Flickr page](https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCLCjW).

