Sgt. 1st Class Marcelina Hansen, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) senior drill sergeant, gives instructions to Soldiers-in-training Feb. 24 at Fort Leonard Wood’s Grant Hall.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 12:42
|Photo ID:
|9548840
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-FH875-4798
|Resolution:
|2047x1362
|Size:
|732.34 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood reception battalion — transforming civilians to Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Leonard Wood reception battalion — transforming civilians to Soldiers
No keywords found.