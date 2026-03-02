(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Leonard Wood reception battalion — transforming civilians to Soldiers

    Fort Leonard Wood reception battalion — transforming civilians to Soldiers

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Marcelina Hansen, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) senior drill sergeant, gives instructions to Soldiers-in-training Feb. 24 at Fort Leonard Wood’s Grant Hall.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026
    Photo ID: 9548840
    VIRIN: 260224-A-FH875-4798
    Resolution: 2047x1362
    Size: 732.34 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Fort Leonard Wood reception battalion — transforming civilians to Soldiers

    Fort Leonard Wood

