(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) [Image 20 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. and Italian employees assigned to the S-5 Strategic Planning Directorate, pose for group photo during the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) event at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Mar. 04, 2026. Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) is a multifunctional firearms simulator designed to address both basic and advanced firearms training requirements for both small arms and crew-served weapon systems. The event consist to give each garrison civilian both U.S. and Italian employees the opportunity on experiencing the training aides that we all offer to the U.S. and Italian Military. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 10:40
    Photo ID: 9548519
    VIRIN: 260304-A-DO858-1110
    Resolution: 5076x3384
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) [Image 20 of 20], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)
    Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Italy
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery