Mr. Giovanni Albanese, an Italian employee assigned to the S-5 Strategic Planning Directorate, aims an M17 pistol during the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) event at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Mar. 04, 2026. Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) is a multifunctional firearms simulator designed to address both basic and advanced firearms training requirements for both small arms and crew-served weapon systems. The event consist to give each garrison civilian both U.S. and Italian employees the opportunity on experiencing the training aides that we all offer to the U.S. and Italian Military. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)