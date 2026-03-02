Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Jack M. Elston, training support specialist assigned to the 7th Army Training Command, Regional Training Support Division–South, prepares an M4 carbine with CO2 bottle before to operate with the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Mar. 04, 2026. Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) is a multifunctional firearms simulator designed to address both basic and advanced firearms training requirements for both small arms and crew-served weapon systems. The event consist to give each garrison civilian both U.S. and Italian employees the opportunity on experiencing the training aides that we all offer to the U.S. and Italian Military. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)