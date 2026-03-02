Retired U.S. Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RDML Carey H. Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, meets with Medal of Honor recipient retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams prior to the Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Feb. 25, 2026. Williams received the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump, Feb. 24, 2026, for his actions during the Korean War. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Orona)