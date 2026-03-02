(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Retired U.S. Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Retired U.S. Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Javier Orona 

    Navy Chaplain Corps

    RDML Carey H. Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, delivers the invocation during Medal of Honor recipient retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams’ Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Feb. 25, 2026. Williams received the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump, Feb. 24, 2026, for his actions during the Korean War. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Orona)

