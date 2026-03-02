Retired U.S. Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams attends his Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Feb. 25, 2026. Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump Feb. 24, 2026, for his actions during the Korean War. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Orona)