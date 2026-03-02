Code 100TO.32 Program Analyst Joel Seamster demonstrates the magnetic housing tools developed in the Innovation Lab. The units each are able to store multiple magnets of varying strength at specific specifications to activate alongside the hydraulic systems onboard.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 08:48
|Photo ID:
|9548302
|VIRIN:
|260116-N-XX785-7073
|Resolution:
|7268x4848
|Size:
|10.74 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eye on Innovation: Teamwork Brings Magnet Housing Tools to Life at America’s Shipyard [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eye on Innovation: Teamwork Brings Magnet Housing Tools to Life at America’s Shipyard
No keywords found.