Date Taken: 01.16.2026 Date Posted: 03.04.2026 08:48 Photo ID: 9548292 VIRIN: 260116-N-XX785-1841 Resolution: 7803x5205 Size: 13.91 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Eye on Innovation: Teamwork Brings Magnet Housing Tools to Life at America’s Shipyard [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.